$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $102.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after purchasing an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

