10,337 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenaris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

TS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

TS stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.