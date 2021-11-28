10,899 Shares in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 1.82% of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000.

NYSEARCA ASPY opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33.

