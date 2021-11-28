130,633 Shares in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.27% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NRXP. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,407,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NRXP stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $76.99.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $470,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

