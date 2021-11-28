1,345 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.