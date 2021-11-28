$145.71 Million in Sales Expected for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) will announce $145.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.13 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MarketWise.

MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,785. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

