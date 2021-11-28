1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Market Cap Achieves $142,454.52

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $142,454.52 and approximately $426,398.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00062546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.65 or 0.07499110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,533.40 or 1.00327863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

