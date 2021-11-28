1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.13. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 32.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.