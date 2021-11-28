$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $11,820,461. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,745. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.