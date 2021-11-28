$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,033 shares of company stock worth $11,820,461. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

WAB traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $93.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,745. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

