$2.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to post earnings per share of $2.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.28. WEX reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.38 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

NYSE:WEX traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.93. 688,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WEX by 241.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 430,260 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $70,909,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of WEX by 40.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,212,000 after purchasing an additional 319,866 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.