2,275 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 281,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Shares of FIS opened at $108.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

