$277.47 Million in Sales Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce sales of $277.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.50 million to $288.15 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $248.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

DRE traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 881,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,198. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional increased its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

