2,823 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.66 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.