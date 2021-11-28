$306.13 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report sales of $306.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.20 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of GDOT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 208,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,643. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,594 shares of company stock valued at $26,113,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 26.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

