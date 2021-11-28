31,227 Shares in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.48% of FONAR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FONR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FONAR by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FONR opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. FONAR Co. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.00.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

