4,307 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Upstart in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $209.41 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a PE ratio of 261.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,736,774 shares of company stock worth $428,233,145. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

