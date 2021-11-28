$551.82 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce sales of $551.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $539.50 million and the highest is $562.67 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $446.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($22.81) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBR stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 126,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The company has a market capitalization of $692.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.