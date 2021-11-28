$553.95 Million in Sales Expected for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to announce sales of $553.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $687.00 million and the lowest is $479.85 million. Callon Petroleum reported sales of $295.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Truist upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $10.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.48. 3,360,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,240. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.