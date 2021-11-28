60,199 Shares in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Integra Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Desjardins increased their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.