$65.93 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will announce sales of $65.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.65 billion. McKesson reported sales of $62.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $258.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $257.64 billion to $259.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $257.86 billion to $271.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $229.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

