$652.48 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post $652.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $680.40 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 789,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,934. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

