$652.48 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post $652.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.70 million to $680.40 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $530.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 45.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,492,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 789,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,934. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.