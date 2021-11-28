7,860 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,517,000 after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,301,000 after acquiring an additional 527,746 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.