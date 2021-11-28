$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $34.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.66. 1,262,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

