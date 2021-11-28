$8.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to announce sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.13 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $3.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $28.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.65 billion to $29.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $40.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $43.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

DAL stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $34.60 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -279.82 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

