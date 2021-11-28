$81.57 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to announce $81.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.07 million and the highest is $90.46 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,664. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.80. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.70.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.