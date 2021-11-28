$831.82 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $831.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.21 million and the lowest is $801.09 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

