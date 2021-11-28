$831.82 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post $831.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.21 million and the lowest is $801.09 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $635.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,350. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.