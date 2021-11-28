8,451 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSJN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 118,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35.

