90,372 Shares in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AerSale by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $17.42 on Friday. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

