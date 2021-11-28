9,100 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

NTST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.