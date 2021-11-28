AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,581 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of AAON worth $15,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.59. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,911. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

