AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 737.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 6,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,646. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. Research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ELUXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

