Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 94.0% in November

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the October 31st total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 103,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 842,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 622,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 435,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000.

Shares of AWP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 231,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,860. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

