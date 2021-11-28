Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $240.50

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 240.50 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 240.80 ($3.15), with a volume of 2301494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.80 ($3.33).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABDN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Get Abrdn alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.16. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

About Abrdn (LON:ABDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.