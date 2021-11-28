Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Head-To-Head Review

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Accuray and Silk Road Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $396.29 million 1.17 -$6.31 million ($0.08) -64.00 Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 20.10 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -28.70

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Silk Road Medical. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silk Road Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Accuray and Silk Road Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50

Silk Road Medical has a consensus target price of $57.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.28%. Given Silk Road Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silk Road Medical is more favorable than Accuray.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Silk Road Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -1.85% 3.19% 0.45% Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats Silk Road Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

