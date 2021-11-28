AceD (ACED) Market Capitalization Reaches $38,772.25

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. AceD has a total market capitalization of $38,772.25 and $405.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AceD has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

