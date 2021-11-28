ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
ACNB has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ ACNB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. ACNB has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $33.74.
About ACNB
ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.
