ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

ACNB has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. ACNB has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $33.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACNB stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of ACNB worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

