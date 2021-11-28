ACoconut (AC) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 28th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $666,143.63 and $69,693.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00034951 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

