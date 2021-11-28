Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2,233.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,031 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 64.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7,692.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $60.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

