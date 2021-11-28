Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $568.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

