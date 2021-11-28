Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ADDXF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.