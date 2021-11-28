Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ADEVF. Nordea Equity Research lowered Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adevinta ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

