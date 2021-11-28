Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at DZ Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ADYEY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,404.00.

ADYEY stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. Adyen has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

