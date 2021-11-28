Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.39. Aegon shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 69,412 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Aegon alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.