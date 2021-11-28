Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $4.82

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.39. Aegon shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 69,412 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
