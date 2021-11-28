Aeron Hits Market Cap of $5,544.89 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $5,544.89 and approximately $45,174.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeron has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00043417 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00236725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

