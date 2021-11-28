Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report sales of $10.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $13.14 million. Affimed posted sales of $11.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year sales of $45.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.54 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $199.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist began coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.97. 1,161,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,896. Affimed has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $685.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 30.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

