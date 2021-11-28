AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Shares Down 1.6%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. 3,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.34.

AGL Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGLXY)

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

