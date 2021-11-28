Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines has increased its dividend by 131.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.