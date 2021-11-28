Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.44.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.83 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $76.69. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,890,000 after buying an additional 249,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

