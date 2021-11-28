Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Down 66.9% in November

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,205,700 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the October 31st total of 6,657,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 416.2 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

AICAF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

