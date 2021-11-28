Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.87).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.25) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price objective on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock traded down €0.40 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €3.77 ($4.28). 16,825,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.19.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.